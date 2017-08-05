Talent Show & Little Miss Rescheduled

The first grandstand event of the 2017 Bond County Fair was postponed Thursday night due to rainy weather.

They will take place Monday night prior to the Jr. Miss and Bond County Fair queen pageant.

About 25 minutes after the talent show was to start Thursday night, Brooke Earnest, Little Miss and Talent Show coordinator, told the crowd about the decision. Click below to hear the announcement:

Once again, the Talent Show is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the Little Miss Pageant, and then the Jr. Miss and Miss Bond County Fair queen pageant. They will take place at the grandstand.