Teen Found Guilty Of Fatal Punch

The Clinton County juvenile accused of throwing a fatal punch that claimed the life of 18 year old Jacob J. Arter, of Breese, was found guilty Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter.

The incident occurred Sunday, April 23 at a clubhouse in rural Clinton County, where over 100 high school and college students met to reportedly drink and play beer pong. The 17-year-old who threw the punch was later charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Belleville News Democrat reports the 17-year-old defendant had no visible reaction when the verdict was read Tuesday morning. The trial began Monday morning.

According to the Belleville News Democrat, the juvenile defendant, who cannot be identified due to his being a minor, told police he feared for his life when he punched Arter. But at least one witness testified that Arter didn’t want anything to do with a fight, and didn’t even raise his hands.

The juvenile said he punched Arter in self-defense, saying word got around before the party that Arter “wanted revenge” for a previous fight between the two.

The boy, who has been on house arrest since charges were filed, will remain under house arrest until his sentencing in early October.

Illinois law calls for a juvenile who commits a crime to be held in a juvenile detention center only until his 21st birthday. The case was handled by special prosecutor, David Rands, who chose not to seek to have the case moved to adult court.