Tractor Trailer Brake Fire

Smithboro Firefighters responded Tuesday, at about 5:00 a.m., to a report of a tractor trailer truck with a brake fire at the 52 mile marker on Interstate 70.

According to Fire Chief Dale Deverick, the truck driver reported his brakes were on fire. The driver had the fire out when firefighters arrived but investigation revealed the bearing on the right rear axle failed and the rear duals were resting on the spindle of the axle.

The dollar amount of the damage is not known and there were no injuries.

Firefighters were on the scene about 45 minutes.