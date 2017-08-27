Two Killed In Montgomery Co. Accident

District 18 Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash which occurred on I-55 at mile post 52 in Montgomery County.

A vehicle driven by 21 year old Caleb Countryman, of Springfield, IL, and a second vehicle, driven by 49 year old Luis Paulet, of Carrollton, TX, were both northbound on the interstate.

State police say Countryman’s vehicle sideswiped Paulet’s vehicle, causing Paulet to lose control of his van. The van left the roadway and overturned, causing Paulet and his passenger, 31 year old Liz Alejo Mora de Paulet, also of Carrollton, TX, to be ejected from the vehicle. Both were both pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

The roadway was closed for approximately five and a half hours. Other agencies on scene were Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Police Department, Mt. Olive Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and IDOT.

The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.