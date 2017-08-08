Two Year Old Hit By Car In Keyesport

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, a two-year-old boy from Beckemeyer died after he was struck by a car Monday night in a Keyesport driveway.

Keyesport First Responders and Clinton County Deputies arrived on the scene about 9:00 p.m. and found Jensen D. Voss, age two, unconscious and not breathing, near Fourth and Hayes Streets.

Emergency personnel began CPR but medical professionals eventually determined the child had died and efforts to save him were stopped.

Deputies are investigating the boy’s death. Additional information, including the driver’s name, has not been released.