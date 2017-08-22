Unit 1 Tentative Budget Proposal

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday with a tentative budget proposal presentation at 6:45 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:00. Superintendent Brad Turner presented budget information. Turner said budget amounts at this time are guesses based on last year’s receipts from the state. Deficit spending is expected in the education, transportation, and retirement categories, but Turner said he is projecting positive fund balances in all accounts by the end of the fiscal year June 30, 2018.

In the financial report, Turner said the district got a categorical state aid payment in August, for transportation and special education, of about $75,000.00. The district also received an early disbursement of property tax money. Turner said fund balances are always low in July but balances are higher this year than at the same time last year. The district has not received general state aid in August and he does not expect general state aid funds in September.

The board approved the tentative budget proposal, two tuition waiver requests, and a line of credit with First National Bank.

Following a closed session, the board hired Dale Cade substitute bus driver, Bev Joiner elementary school aide, and Scott Voyles high school scholar bowl coach. They accepted Susan Hall’s resignation as elementary cheer leading coach.