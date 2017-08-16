Unit 2 Board Addresses Personnel Issues

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education met in special session Monday night. Several personnel items were addressed.

The resignations of Beth Brandmeyer and Elizabeth Mollet, both special education aides, were accepted. The board hired Michelle Wayman as a special education aide at the Greenville Elementary School.

Jack Langel was hired as part-time industrial technology teacher at the high school pending successful receipt of a professional career and technical educator endorsement license.

Hired as aides for this school year were Debra Wick at Pocahontas School, Aaron Snider and Angela Fitzsimmons at the Greenville Elementary School and Toni Wylde at the high school.

New food service employees include Shelly Sasse, Jolene Notter and Beth Tomaschke at the high school, and Shawnda Kruep at Greenville Elementary School.

The board approved Kindergarten Readiness Program building leases with the Greenville Free Methodist Church and Katie’s Country Kids in Mulberry Grove.

The tentative fiscal year 2018 budget was presented and approved. A copy is available for review at the district office.

A budget hearing has been scheduled for 6:45 p.m. September 18 at the Pocahontas School library.

All motions were approved on votes of 5 to 0 with Ashley Driemeyer and Nate Prater absent.