Unit 2 School Starts Next Week

With the state failing to fund education, school district officials have been forced to decide how to proceed with school.

In Bond County Unit 2, the decision has been made to start school next week, with a teacher in-service day on August 16 and students attending classes beginning August 17.

Unit 2 Superintendent Dr. Wes Olson said there have been lengthy discussions by the school board about the situation. “At the end of the day, we’re going to open our doors,” he said. “We hope there is some resolution in Springfield to appropriate funds for public schools. We are planning on missing our August state aid payments. Without any money from the state, we are in a place where we could borrow and get through the first term, through December.”

Olson believes starting on time is best for everyone. He said the board’s goal has always been, and continues to be, providing equitable learning opportunities for all children in the district. “We feel that opening the doors and having our regular schedule and staying open as long as we can is the best thing to do for our community and the communities we serve,” he said.

State money normally provides about 40 percent of total revenues in Unit 2.