The Bond County Veterans Memorial on the Bond County Courthouse lawn honors veterans. Bricks are added Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Each brick is inscribed with up to three lines and costs $100.00. Proceeds are used for purchase of replacement flags, repairs, and preservation of the memorial. Applications for brick placement for Memorial Day must be received by March 31 and for Veterans Day by August 31. For more information, call John Gillard at 664-9342.