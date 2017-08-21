Voter Purging

WGEL advised Bond County residents in July that County Clerk Randy Reitz had started the purging of the voter registration rolls.

New voter identification cards were sent to those persons in the voter registration system If they could not be delivered, they were returned to the county clerk.

Reitz said this week, many of the cards have been returned to him by the post office. He reported that within the next month, a letter notifying individuals of the situation that can be forwarded, will be mailed.

Once that process is completed, the county clerk’s office will be able to officially take names off the voter registration rolls, due to a person not living where they were formerly registered at.

If you need to change your address or if you believe you are registered and did not receive a new card, call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.