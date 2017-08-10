Woker On Chamber-Tourism Job

Kayley Woker is the new Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Greenville tourism executive director.

She told WGEL she is looking forward to the opportunity. She said her first goal is to go around and meet member businesses and her second goal is to visit with non-member businesses.

The Bond County native grew up on a farm west of Greenville. Her college degree is in ag-related fields and she recently served as a county manager trainee with the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Woker, the 2015 Bond County Fair queen, is very familiar with the Greenville area. She said she is thankful for the opportunity to be involved in the community through the fair, 4-H, and FFA.

Kayley Woker will begin her new position on Monday, August 14.