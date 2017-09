The 14th annual Paws in the Park is Saturday, September 16, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., in Patriot’s Park.

Activities include a pet parade, photos, contests, silent auction, and micro-chipping. There will also be children’s activities and food and drinks.

Proceeds benefit the Bond County Humane Society.

For more information, call the Humane Society at 664-4068.