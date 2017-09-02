2 Injured In Crash Near Litchfield

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash near Litchfield Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2 PM Wednesday, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Richard Collis, of the United Kingdom, was exiting off Interstate 55 at exit 52. A second vehicle, driven by 75 year old Charlene Taylor, of Gillespie, was westbound on IL Rt. 16, over I-55. Illinois State Police say Collis pulled out onto Rt. 16 in front of Taylor’s vehicle and Taylor was unable to stop.

Taylor and a passenger in Collis’s vehicle were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield by the Litchfield Fire Department with non-incapacitating injuries.

Rt. 16 was down to one lane for an hour while officials cleaned the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.