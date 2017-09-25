UPDATE: One Arrest In Headstone Vandalism

UPDATE…

Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray has announced multiple tips have been received by police from the public, regarding the criminal damage in Fairlawn Cemetery. As a result of those tips Vandalia Police conducted multiple interviews and have arrested an 11 year old juvenile from Vandalia for alleged criminal damage to property.

The investigation continues and Chief Ray says there may be additional arrests.

The incident was reported Thursday morning and involved 25 headstones in the Fairlawn Cemetery that had been turned over in the overnight hours. Several were broken.

Our original story follows…

——

Thursday morning the Vandalia Police Department was notified of criminal damage to property in the Fairlawn Cemetery.

Police discovered 25 headstones had been damaged in the overnight hours. The majority of the headstones were turned over and some were broken.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit was called in to collect evidence and process the scene.

The Police Department issued a statement, saying, “We are all saddened and disgusted by such a senseless act of vandalism.”

Fayette County Crime Watchers is offering a $750 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case and Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman announced the City of Vandalia would match the $750 offered by Crime Watchers, for a $1,500 total reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fayette County Crime Watchers at 283-1986.