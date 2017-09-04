4-H Open House October 4

Clinton County 4-H will host and open house on October 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the U of I Extension Office, 1163 N. 4th Street in Breese. Families interested in getting involved with 4-H, or current members wanting to enroll for the new year, are encouraged to attend.

4-H youth development programs provide hands-on learning activities for youth in Illinois and throughout the country. 4-H youth programs focus on leadership, citizenship and life skills.

Every county in Illinois has a 4-H program which is operated through University of Illinois Extension. 4-H club membership is open to youth aged 8 to 18. Youth 5 to 7 years of age may join the 4-H Cloverbud program.

Each 4-H club decides how often it meets, the location of its meetings and the activities held during the meeting. Members may select from over 100 different project areas to study while they build leadership, teamwork, cooperation, decision-making and communication skills.

The Illinois 4-H program fee is $20 per child, but due to local funding and donations, Clinton County 4-H members pay just $10 per child (with a $30 max per family, per year). Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Current community clubs in Clinton County, and towns where they meet include:

Aviston 4-H Aces—Aviston

4-H Buttercups—Carlyle

4-H Clovers & Cloverettes—Germantown

4-H Federation—Breese (for 8th grade and older)

Centralia Wild Eagles–Centralia

Clinton County Wranglers—locations vary

Klover Kids—Hoffmann

St. Rose Clover Crew—St. Rose

Sugarcreek 4-H Country Kids—Trenton

If you are unable to attend the open house, and would like more information, contact Cheryl Timmermann at the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.