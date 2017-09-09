Additional Action From County Board

In their recent meeting, the Bond County Board approved seven county aid projects for the Bond County Highway Department. The projects ranged in cost from $12,000 to $25,000 and are for the county as well as LaGrange, Central, and Tamalco Townships.

Board members discussed a potential expense from the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. The fee is just over $4,000 and would cover a visit from the SILEC mobile training unit to provide police training standards. The county hasn’t participated the past few years, but State’s Attorney Chris Bauer recommended participation in the training, particularly in light of recent scrutiny of police operations in national media.

Following an executive session, the board accepted the contract for Laborers 622 and changed the health insurance of employees enrolled in the county’s Hope 500 deductible to a $1,000 deductible.

The board accepted the resignation of Terry Carter from the Seagraves Cemetery Board and announced the opening on that board. A letter of interest has been received from Melba Grotts.

The Comets Sports Boosters were granted use of the northeast corner of the Bond County courthouse lawn and gazebo for their annual homecoming cookout on Friday, September 15.