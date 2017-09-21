August Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess submitted his report for the month of August in the most recent Bond County Board meeting.

Hess reported a total of 76 animal complaints last month; 39 from within the Greenville city limits and 37 from other areas of the county.

12 dogs were impounded, five were released to owners, two were released to the Bond County Humane Society, three were released to other no-kill shelters, and no dogs were euthanized. Two dogs were adopted to new owners from the shelter.

18 cats were impounded in August, one was released to its owner, nine went to the Bond County Humane Society, and eight cats were euthanized.

One animal escaped from the shelter.

Hess responded to five wild animal complaints; two bats and an opossum in the county, and two raccoons in the City of Greenville.

Five animal bites were reported; one in Greenville and four from rural county areas.