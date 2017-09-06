BCHD Looks Into Cardiology Clinic

The Bond County Board of Health held a special meeting Saturday to discuss the possible lease of space at the department for a cardiology clinic.

Health Department Administrator Sean Efiert said he was contacted by cardiologist Dr. Kenneth Selke about a month ago about leasing space for a clinic in the Bond County Health Department. Following the unexpected passing of Dr. Selke, St. Luke’s Medical Group contacted Eifert to continue those discussions.

A large group of citizens attended the meeting Saturday to share their opinions. Following an executive session, the board authorized Eifert to move forward with negotiation of a lease with St. Luke’s Medical Group for the purpose of the group bringing the services of a cardiologist and possibly others to the health department.

Eifert said he is excited about the possibilities of the partnership.

Eifert said there isn’t a specific timetable in place. Once a draft lease is developed, the matter will go back to the Board of Health for further action.