Blood Drive Results

The Village of Pocahontas sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday, September 12 at the St. Nicholas Church hall. The drive surpassed the 21-unit goal set by the Red Cross. Twenty-five prospective donors registered with 23 productive units collected.

Jack Stewart was awarded a nine-gallon pin and Norman Calvin was presented a six-gallon pin. Sandy Ergle received a blood-drop pin as a first-time donor.

On Thursday, September 14, VFW Post #1377 sponsored an American Red Cross blood drive at the post in Greenville. Forty-five prospective donors registered with 34 units of whole blood and two units of red blood cells being collected.

Rodney Christin donated two units of red blood cells and was presented a 17-gallon pin for his lifetime donation of 137 units.

Debra Funderburk was awarded a 12-gallon pin; Marjorie Cuvar was presented an eight-gallon pin; Tami Potthast was awarded a seven-gallon pin; and Michael Bare was presented a two-gallon pin.