Bond County CEO Program

Twelve students from Mulberry Grove and Greenville high schools are involved in the new Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities or CEO program in Bond County.

Roger Sanders is the facilitator for the program, which exposes students to the business world. They meet one and one-half hours before the school day each weekday, and receive two high school credits.

The program is funded by nearly 40 businesses investors and students were chosen through a selection process. WGEL talked with three of the students.

Reauna Stiff said she wanted to be in the program to learn how to be professional and to get a head start in working in business.

Jenna Koonce knows what she wants to do in business. She said she wants to open her own law firm and eventually have them all over the country.

Mara Caldieraro said the program has been a great learning experience. She plans to attend college with a focus on business.

The CEO group has already taken several field trips to area businesses and more are planned. At the end of the school year, each student will create their own business.

Sanders said probably in January, the group will sponsor a fund raising event to help the students pay for the start of their businesses.