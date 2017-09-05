Bradford 150th Celebration

By
WGEL
-
kc-online-right

Bradford National Bank held a celebration Saturday at the main Greenville bank to commemorate its 150th anniversary.

The day began with a morning road run. Proceeds from the event totaled $3,000 which were split between the Bond County Restore organization and the Bond County Food Pantry.

At 3 p.m., an opening ceremony was held. Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner honored the bank with a proclamation.

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner recognized Bradford National Bank on 150 years of service to the community. The mayor presented a proclamation and Key to the City. Former BNB president and current Board chair Frank Joy accepted the honor with current president Doug Stroud.

You can read the proclamation in full at the end of this page. Click below to hear the mayor read a portion of it:

The mayor also gave bank officials a key to the city.

Bradford National Bank was recognized by representatives from the Illinois Bankers Association and Community Banks Association of Illinois.

Illinois Bankers Association vice president Debbie Jemison presents Bradford National Bank president Doug Stroud with the Centennial Award, for 150 years of continuous service.

Bond County veterans’ organizations presented a plaque to the bank in recognition of Bradford National Banks support over the years.

AMVETS member Tony Koonce (right), representing all of the Veteran’s groups of Bond County, presented BNB president Doug Stroud with an award of appreciation for the banks continuous support of Veteran’s organizations in the county.
The plaque reads: In Commemoration of Bradford National Bank 150th anniversary.
The Veterans organizations of Bond County “Thank You” for your Many Years of Support.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Fredbird made an appearance. Greenville Bluejays cheerleaders passed out 150 green and gold balloons and a balloon launch was held.

Three bands provided music the rest of the event, which concluded about 10:30 p.m.

Wall Nov 2 2015

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR