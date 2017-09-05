Bradford 150th Celebration

Bradford National Bank held a celebration Saturday at the main Greenville bank to commemorate its 150th anniversary.

The day began with a morning road run. Proceeds from the event totaled $3,000 which were split between the Bond County Restore organization and the Bond County Food Pantry.

At 3 p.m., an opening ceremony was held. Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner honored the bank with a proclamation.

You can read the proclamation in full at the end of this page. Click below to hear the mayor read a portion of it:

The mayor also gave bank officials a key to the city.

Bradford National Bank was recognized by representatives from the Illinois Bankers Association and Community Banks Association of Illinois.

Bond County veterans’ organizations presented a plaque to the bank in recognition of Bradford National Banks support over the years.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Fredbird made an appearance. Greenville Bluejays cheerleaders passed out 150 green and gold balloons and a balloon launch was held.

Three bands provided music the rest of the event, which concluded about 10:30 p.m.