The Pocahontas Old Ripley Fire Department was called to a car fire Monday morning around 9:136 AM at a home on Old Ripley Road.

Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL radio the Jeep’s front end was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire started in the engine compartment. Firefighters were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

Greenville Fire Protection district was called for mutual aid, but that was cancelled in route.

No one was hurt in the Jeep fire.