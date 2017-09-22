City Building Code

At its September meeting, the Greenville City council updated its building code, using the international code standards.

City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL the city had been operating on a 2009 building code and now have adopted the 2015 building code. The same exceptions have been made out of that code as the city opted out of in 2009. Willey said many communities opt out of certain parts of the code.

Click below to hear more:

Willey said the international code is created from recommendations presented by those attending the annual conference, and none are adopted until a public hearing is held on those submitted.