City Health Insurance

At a recent special meeting of the Greenville City Council, a policy for employee health insurance was renewed with the Aetna Insurance Company.

With no changes in the plan, the cost will increase 3.17 percent. City officials were pleased the increase was small.

Three bids were received with the other two much higher than the renewal.

City Clerk and Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson said part of the increase was due to some Affordable Care Act fees. She said there is a 3% increase over the prior year.

The council approved the insurance plan on a 4 to 0 vote. Mayor Alan Gaffner was absent due to a work assignment.

The insurance plan is in effect October 1 through September 30 of next year.