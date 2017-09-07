City Road Work

Greenville’s street asphalting program will begin Monday.

Christ Brothers is the contractor. The company will begin Monday on South Avenue between Elm and Charles Streets. A complete reconstruction of that section of South Avenue will be done.

After that, sections to be asphalted include the alley between College Avenue and Oak Street, north of the courthouse; Oak Street from First to Prairie, Butternut Drive from Ash to Killarney Drive, Harris Avenue from Third to Fourth and Killarney Drive from Maple to Chestnut.

Parking will be prohibited while work is underway on those streets.

In addition parking lots will be sealed and striped in the near future.

This Saturday and Sunday, the work will be done at the lot west of Dairy Queen, the lot at Fourth Street and College Avenue and the one north of the public library at the intersection of Fourth and Main.

September 16 and 17, lots to be sealed and striped are at Oak and First streets, and First Street and South Avenue.

Questions can be directed to Public Works Director Bill Grider at 664-1644, extension 231.