Clinton Co. Fairgrounds Could Win Facelift

Clinton County Fairgrounds in Carlyle has been named one of 15 finalists for a Fairground Facelift grant sponsored by Grinnell Mutual.

The public can now visit the company’s Facebook page to vote for project finalists at www.facebook.com/myGrinnellMutual/ or grinnellmutual.com/promotions/fairground-facelift-promotion. Click the ‘Vote’ button on the fairground project photo.

Facebook users may vote once per day. Voting will close Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at 11:59 a.m. The project with the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The projects finishing second, third, fourth, and fifth place in voting will each receive a $1,000 grant.

The Clinton County Fairgrounds will use the grant money to level the current dirt floor in the show ring and upgrade it to a concrete surface. In addition, they will relocate the wash rack to the inside of the barn. The fairground show ring accommodates a variety of species and upgrades to the facilities will make for a better experience for the youth competing in livestock shows.

The youth of Clinton County Illinois 4-H and the Junior Livestock Organization will have the opportunity to compete in additional shows and gain valuable experience in livestock. These organizations have submitted this grant application on behalf of the Clinton County Fairgrounds. This community service project will not only teach youth about livestock but additional life skills including but not limited to construction, fundraising and teamwork. The swine barn is used for several shows; updates would ensure the shows are more environmentally friendly.

“The local fairground represents both the history and the future of agriculture in our communities. Supporting efforts to enhance their local facilities gives community members a sense of pride and belonging,” said Director of Advertising and Community Relations Barb Baker. “We encourage you to support your favorite project by voting for a Fairground Facelift grant on Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page.”