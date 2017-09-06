Dam East Boat Ramp Temporary Closure

The Dam East Boat Ramp and High Water Ramp will be temporarily closed from Thursday, September 14, through Sunday, September 17, 2017. This closure is necessary to provide public safety and support the 2017 Outdoorsman Show at the Fish House Restaurant. During this timeframe, visitors should use the boat ramps located at the Dam West Recreation or the Coles Creek Recreation Area.

For more information about Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.