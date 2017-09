Signs have been erected along part of Second Street in Greenville as Darryl Bolen Way.

The section is from Beaumont Avenue and Oak Street to Harris Avenue.

The legal address for businesses and homes along that stretch remains Second Street.

Mayor Alan Gaffner designated that section to honor Bolen for his contributions to Greenville over the past 40 years.

Bolen retired as pastor of the Greenville First Christian Church this past summer.