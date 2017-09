Fayette County Coroner Bruce Bowen says he is investigating the death of a rural Brownstown man as a homicide.

56 year old James “Jim” Skinner, of Brownstown, passed away Sunday evening at his home.

Coroner Bowen told WGEL his office and the Illinois State Police are investigating Skinner’s death as a homicide. Bowen did not provide any further details but told us further information will be released as it becomes available.