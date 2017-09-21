Delinquent Tax Sale

Bond County has completed tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2013 and prior real estate taxes.

The County will now offer that real estate to the public for sale. Approximately 50 items will be offered through a sealed bid auction sale.

All sealed bids must be in the Bond County Treasurer’s Office in the Bond County Courthouse Annex at 203 W. College Avenue in Greenville, no later than the close of business on Friday, September 29.

For more information, call the Auction Sale Department of the Bond County Tax Agent’s Office at 1-800-248-2850.