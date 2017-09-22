DeMoulin Museum Donation

The DeMoulin Museum’s fundraising campaign received a major boost Wednesday as The First National Bank donated $5,000.

Since early August, the museum has been raising money for the purchase and renovation of the former Central Christian Church, a historic building on South Prairie Street in Greenville.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the museum has outgrown its current building in downtown Greenville.

Mike Radliff, president and CEO of The First National Bank, said the bank is pleased to support the museum. He said the move is very exciting and is a great opportunity to preserve the historic church building. He also praised the museum for preserving local history.

Dusty Bauer, branch manager for FNB’s Greenville facility, said the DeMoulin Museum is a big part of local tourism.