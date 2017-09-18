DeMoulin Museum Featured In Unique List

When your museum spotlights artifacts like the Lifting and Spanking Machine and the Ferris Wheel Goat, you should probably expect to attract some attention. Recently, the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville, Illinois was featured in an article about the “16 Weirdest Museum Attractions” on the website gobankingrates.com. The article proclaims the DeMoulin Museum as “one of the best free places you can visit in America”. The museums highlighted are in the United States, Germany and Japan.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said, “We had been contacted by gobankingrates requesting a photo for a feature they were doing. We had no idea what the article was about or what they were going to say. To be ranked among the museums on their list is not only an honor but also a great opportunity to attract more visitors to our community.”

Goldsmith noted that many of the museums making the list, like the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC and the Mutter Museum in Philadelphia, are often featured on the television show Mysteries at the Museum.

Over the last two years, national exposure for the DeMoulin Museum has increased, thanks in large part to the website Roadside America. Since posting its review of the museum, in which it was rated “major fun”, a significant increase in out of state visitors has been seen. “Roadside America opened a lot of doors for us,” Goldsmith said.

The DeMoulin Museum is dedicated to the founders, employees and unique products of DeMoulin Bros. & Co. The factory was founded in 1892 as a manufacturer of regalia and paraphernalia for fraternal lodges. The company’s niche was fraternal initiation devices. DeMoulin is still in busy today as the nation’s leading maker of marching band uniforms.

The museum is located at 110 W. Main in Greenville, however, plans are to relocate to a larger building later this year. Admission is free. For more information, visit their website at www.demoulinmuseum.org or the DeMoulin Museum Facebook page.