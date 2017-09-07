Factory Theatre Production

Greenville University’s Factory Theatre will host the two-person musical-comedy “The Last Five Years” later this month.

Jes Adam, the theatre’s artistic and executive director, said there are only two people in the show; Adam himself and Dr. Courtney Bailey Parker. The production tells the story of the arc of a relationship and features live music. It was written by Jason Robert Brown, who Adam said was one of the best modern musical theater composers.

Tickets are available at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store, Jo’s Java, or Adam Brothers.

Click below for more:

The starting time is 7:30 p.m. September 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23.

The show is not recommended for those under age 15.

The Factory Theatre is located in the 400 block of East Harris Avenue in Greenville.