Former VCC Correctional Officer Charged

A former correctional officer at the Vandalia Correctional Center is facing multiple charges after being arrested when attempting to enter the prison for work Tuesday.

According to Fayette County Circuit Court documents, 30 year old Cody J. Hawkins, of Taylorville, allegedly brought Vicodin into the Vandalia prison and sold it to an inmate for $500.

Hawkins is facing a Class 1 felony charge of alleged bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 3 felony charge of alleged possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a Class 3 felony charge of alleged official misconduct.

Bond has been set at $200,000.