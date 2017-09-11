GHS Homecoming Candidates

It’s homecoming week at Greenville High School and it will end Saturday night with the crowning of a homecoming queen and king.

The homecoming coronation and dance will be in the gymnasium.

Senior queen candidates are Anastasia Baird, Logan Hilmes, Daisy Kaplan, Chloe Schaufelberger and Hannah Williams.

King candidates include seniors Blake Doll, Lucas Carlson, Jonny Hall, Brandon Hamel, and T.J. Zobrist.

Members of the homecoming court are from the other three classes.

They are juniors Jaidyn Ackerman, Nia Ephron, Sam Knebel and Kyle Sunderland; sophomores Chloe Macon, Marissa Schaefer, Jack Woods and Joshua Doty; and freshmen Hayley Eyman, Kyra Wells, Thomas Baker and Clayton Dannaman.

The coronation begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and is open to the public.