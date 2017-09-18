GHS Homecoming Parade

The Greenville High School homecoming parade was Friday afternoon.

The theme was holidays.

In the school float competition, the senior class won first place with Halloween. After tying for first place its freshman year, the senior class won first each of the next three homecoming parades.

Second place this year went to the freshman class with Christmas, and third place went to the sophomores with Cinco De Mayo.

There were several other floats from the high school and community, and the Marching Comets and Junior High Marching Bluejays were in the parade.

Keith Kistler, recently retired teacher and coach, was parade marshal.