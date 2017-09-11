GHS Homecoming Week

Greenville High School students are celebrating homecoming this week.

The theme is Holidays, and each day has a special designation. Students and teachers are dressing for the occasion.

Monday was Christmas, Tuesday is Fourth of July, Wednesday is class colors day with seniors wearing black, juniors white, sophomores gray, and freshmen pink.

Thursday’s holiday is Halloween and Friday is Comets blue and white day.

The homecoming parade is at 3:15 p.m. Friday. Recently retired teacher and coach Keith Kistler will be the parade marshal.

The parade will line up on South Second Street, go through downtown Greenville, west on College Avenue to Hena Street, then north to the school.

The winners among the class floats will be announced at the football game Friday night.

The Comets Sports Boosters Club will hold its annual fundraising homecoming cookout on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn Friday. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until the parade.

Food can be delivered by e-mailing Athletic Director Joe Alstat with an order at jalstat@bccu2.org.

Wes Pourchot will do the cooking.

The Sports Boosters will also be selling sandwiches Friday night at the football game.