Greenville Bike Paths

The Greenville City Council has decided to paint a bicycle path on some Greenville streets.

The vote was unanimous Tuesday night to use latex paint to outline the bike path. Signs will also be erected.

The cost for materials has been estimated at about $8,200.

The other option of using thermoplastic paint plus signs would cost about $29,400.

City Manager Dave Willey said the path will be an eight-mile marked bicycle path that consists of lanes shared with other motorists. Willey said 90% of bicycle lanes are intended to be shared with motorists.

There will be two short paths that have segregated lanes: College Avenue to Rt. 140 on Idler Lane and the other is from Idler Lane to Avonlee Drive on College Avenue.

Bike paths have been a big topic of discussion recently.

The council talked about the city bike path at two previous meetings and a public meeting was recently held to discuss bike paths in and around Greenville.