Greenville Business Projects

In local business news, Greenville Moto Mart recently had a structure demolished on a lot northeast of its building.

At the recent city council meeting, City Manager Dave Willey a car wash is planned to go on that lot.

The car wash will go on the lot that was most recently the location of Bailey Real Estate.

Work is continuing on a drive-up window at the back of Watson’s Drug Store in downtown Greenville.

Part of the warehouse area was recently torn down to provide room for vehicles to use the lane. Brick work is now underway.

Business owner Bart Caldieraro said the goal is still to have the drive-up lane open by Thanksgiving. Cars will enter off Third Street and travel east, exiting the lane at the alley.