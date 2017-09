The Greenville High School FFA Chapter recently participated in the 2017 Section 19 Horse Judging Contest. Greenville students placed first in the contest.

Individually, Leah Betts placed 3rd overall, Amber Blackmon placed 4th overall, and Alexa Loddick placed 11th overall.

Other team members included Joely Craver, Grace Baum, and J.T Theims.