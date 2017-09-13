Greenville Native In Hurricane Harvey Relief

Lieutenant Colonel Tim Brooks, a native of Greenville, is the Deputy Commander of the Army component in the Texas Military Department at Camp Mabry, in Austin Texas.

During Hurricane Harvey, that component was activated for search and rescue missions in Houston and other locations in Texas. Brooks told us the battalion had some 2,000 water rescues out of downtown Houston in the last 3 weeks. Operations are ongoing as officials set up shelters and provide meals to those who are in need.

Lieutenant Colonel Brooks shared these photos with us of rescue teams in high water in downtown Houston trying to reach those stranded by the flooding.

Brooks told us operations will continue for another 3 to 4 weeks for search and recovery as water recedes and rebuilding efforts being.