Greenville Native In Hurricane

Hurricane Irma hit Florida over the weekend and Greenville natives were there.

Former Greenville resident, Paul Theis lives in Florida.

WGEL talked to Theis. He, his wife and daughter, Megan, experienced the hurricane in Winter Haven, which was hit directly by Irma. Theis said they stayed at home and withstood the hurricane.

He said the family spent part of Sunday night in a room that was boarded up and had no windows.

Theis, who teaches school in nearby Lake Wales, said there was a lot of noise for about 8 hours straight. Some of the wind was over 90 mph. Theis said the family felt safe and were thankful for technology to be able to track the storm. He said his home never lost power.

Theis said his family knows there were people back in Greenville praying for them and they’re very grateful.

Theis and his family have lived in Florida a little more two months.