Greenville Police August Activity Report

The Greenville Police Department has released its August Activity Report.

Officers responded to two batteries last month.

Eight thefts from motor vehicles were reported. Officers also received reports of five thefts of items under $500. The August report included five incidents of criminal damage to property.

Police handled two cases of criminal trespass and two incidents of possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Officers wrote citations for 13 uninsured motorists, two DUI cases, one illegal transportation of alcohol, 8 driving license violations, 12 cases of speeding, and 12 other traffic violations.

48 traffic arrests and 22 criminal arrests were reported in August.

Greenville Police worked 12 accidents, four of which involved injuries.

Local fire districts responded to 86 fire calls last month.