Greenville Police Chief Update

The City of Greenville is in the process of hiring a new chief of police.

A six-person advisory panel has assisted City Manager Dave Willey.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Willey gave councilmen an update.

He said of the 34 applicants, five were eliminated due to not meeting requirements. The panel spent four or five hours over two meetings reviewing the remaining 29 candidates.

The number has been narrowed down to six and Willey has been interviewing those candidates. Background checks will follow and Willey said he hopes to have that completed in a week or two.

Click below to hear his comments:

The city manager will make the final decision who will be Greenville’s next chief of police.

The new chief will replace Lou Lorton, who retired at the end of August.