The first of an eight-week series of grief support group meetings will be held on Tuesday, September 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. According to Jeannie Korte, Manager of Spiritual Care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, the goals of this support group are to provide educational information about grief and loss, to assist group members in developing coping and adapting skills, and to offer emotional support. The cost for attending the support group sessions will be $10, which covers the cost of the materials.

Series dates:

• Tuesday, September 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 3, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 10, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 31, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, November 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

• Tuesday, November 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Topics to be covered in the weekly sessions include: Understanding the grief experience, handling the difficult emotions of grief, managing the stress of change, preparing for holidays and special occasions, and finding meaning after loss.

Space is limited and prior registration is required. For more information about joining the grief support group, please contact Jeannie Korte at 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org.