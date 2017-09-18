Highland Nurse Receives DAISY Award

Recently, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland awarded Jody Kessinger, a registered nurse (RN), with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Kessinger serves as an RN for St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Emergency Department. She is a Greenville native and many of her friends and family still live in Greenville. Her mother has been a nurse in the surgery department at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville hospital in the surgery department for many years.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues and they are chosen by a committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” The Honoree will also be given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” said Teresa Cornelius, Chief Nursing Officer. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

The nomination submitted for Kessinger shared: “Jody was responsive to both the needs and anxieties of the patient, as well as the needs and concerns of the family. She provided exceptional care, and helped by explaining things in a way we could all understand. It felt like a family member was taking care of us.”

This is the third DAISY Award presented at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff.