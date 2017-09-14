Hill’s Fort Rendezvous Friday – Sunday

The Hill’s Fort Rendezvous is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the fort replica on the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.

Formerly known as Living History Days, the rendezvous takes visitors back to the active days of the fort in the early 1800s.

Friday is School Day as fifth grade students from the county visit.

Activities are open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Bill Johnson, representative of the Hill’s Fort Society, tells us new attractions will include an historical flag program Saturday, an earthen oven, a battle muster, and a candy cannon.

Returning to the event will be the cannon group from St. Louis and the Lewis and Clark Fife and Drum Corps.

Hours on Saturday and Sunday are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is no admission fee.