Homecoming Coronation

Saturday night was festive for Greenville High School students as the homecoming dance was held in the gym.

The highlight of the night was the crowning of a homecoming queen and king.

The 2017 homecoming queen is Daisy Kaplan, the daughter of Kristal Steiner of Greenville and Richard Kaplan of Jacksonville, Florida.

The new homecoming ling is Blake Doll, the son of Pam and Frank Doll of rural Pocahontas.

Other queen candidates were Anastasia Baird. Logan Hilmes, Chloe Schaufelberger, and Hannah Williams. King candidates included Jonathan Hall, T.J. Zobrist, Lucas Carlson and Brandon Hamel

The retiring homecoming queen and king were Maddey Tebbe and Lewis Green.