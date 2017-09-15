HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Fall Health Fair

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will once again offer a fall health fair from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at Highland Hope Church, located at 12846 Daiber Road, Highland, IL.

“The popularity of our annual health fairs, along with the addition of many community outreach events, are tangible ways St. Joseph’s Hospital is demonstrating our mission of revealing Christ’s healing love for all people through our health care ministry” said Amy Liefer, Director of Communications for St. Joseph’s Hospital. “Our annual fall health fair is another convenient and accessible way for local residents to learn about their health, get answers to questions and walk away with information that will make it easier to live a healthy life.”

Just as with the annual spring health fair, local residents attending the 2017 fall health fair can pre-register and pre-pay for the event. More than 800 attendees pre-registered and were able to reduce their wait at the St. Joseph’s Hospital spring health fair in April.

“Giving the public an opportunity to pre-register has helped the Health Fair become more efficient in more ways than one,” said Liefer. “Not only from a registration processing point of view, but more importantly, allowing attendees to start their screenings much quicker upon arrival.”

Area residents wanting to attend the 2017 fall health fair must pre-register and pre-pay for an appointment time in-person at a number of upcoming pre-register sign-up events. Registration events are being held through October 3 – all taking place in the main lobby of the hospital:

• Thursday, September 14, 4 – 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, September 19, 8 – 10 a.m.

• Thursday, September 21, 12– 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, September 26, 4 – 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 3, 8 – 10 a.m.

Pre-registration will ONLY take place in person, and will be available during the events previously listed. All participants must pre-register for an appointment time.

Anyone without a scheduled appointment must wait until walk-ins are accepted after 10:30 a.m.

The fall health fair is a self-pay service. St. Joseph’s Hospital will not bill your insurance plan for any services rendered. You may submit your health fair receipt to your insurance plan, but St. Joseph’s Hospital will not be able to provide an insurance claim.

To ensure fall health fair attendees receive test results in a timely manner, St. Joseph’s Hospital will personally mail all test results to participants in approximately 3-4 weeks following the fall health fair; no test results will be mailed or faxed to a participant’s health care provider.

Those attending will receive vital information about both women’s and men’s health issues, as well as nutrition.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to take any blood test offered at the Fall Health Fair.

In addition to offering vital statistics such as height and weight, guests attending the health fair can receive:

Comprehensive Blood Screenings ($45)

This screening includes complete blood chemistry; cholesterol and lipids, cardiac risk profile, anemia test, complete blood count, kidney and liver function, thyroid.

This test requires a 10-hour fast.

Prostatic Specific Antigen (PSA) Screenings ($15)

This screening is for men only. A doctor uses these results along with an exam to screen for prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that men should receive the PSA annually, beginning at age 50 or begin at age 45 if considered “high risk.” This includes African-Americans and men who have a close relative who had prostate cancer before age 65, or close relative with prostate cancer at an early age, then testing can begin at age 40.

Hemoglobin A1C ($10)

This test measures the average blood glucose of diabetics during a 2-3 month period. This test requires a 10-hour fast. This test is recommended for those with or at-risk for diabetes.

Vitamin D Screening ($15)

Helps in the detection of Vitamin D deficiency – needed for calcium absorption and strong bones.

Peak Flow ($10) – measures lung function.

Bone Density Screening ($5) – Heel scan for Osteoporosis, or thinning bones. Risk factors for Osteoporosis include aging, being female, menopause, smoking, low body weight, and some medications.

Flu Shots ($25) – Available to the first 200 people who register.

Fit Kit ($15) – Take home kit to check for blood in the stool. Annual screening tool used to detect precursors for Colorectal Cancer.

Screenings with a 10 HOUR FAST as previously identified require plenty of water only; no gum, hard candy, sugar, or sweeteners.

FREE tests and screenings will include:

• Blood pressure

• Dental Health

• BMI

• Nutrition

The St. Joseph’s Hospital fall health fair is sponsored in part by the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation PrimeHealth sponsors: Highland Machine; Legacy Place – Highland, Oberbeck Grain Co., The Korte Company, blockplanedesigns, Donovan Rose Nester P.C., Edward Jones – Matt Armentrout and Carl Dempsey, FCB Highland Bank, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Highland Rural King, Hill Vision Services, Kunkel Commercial Group, Plaza Dental, Plocher Construction, Scott Credit Union, SIUA/Rogier Insurance Agency, Terra Properties, TheBANK of Edwardsville.

For more information or if you have any questions about the fall health fair, please call 618-651-2739.