Governor Bruce Rauner is kicking off the 100 day countdown to the Illinois bicentennial celebration.

Rauner made the announcement at Kaskaskia Island, the state’s first capitol. He says Illinois will begin the party in just a few months. Click below to hear a few of his comments:

Bicentennial events will be held throughout the year and include a Winter Wonderfest in Chicago, events at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Springfield and a Route 66 motorcycle ride next august.

The yearlong party begins this December third, marking one year before the 200th anniversary of Illinois becoming the 21st state in 1818 says Governor Rauner. Click below for more:

All the details for the Illinois bicentennial are online at www.illinois200.com.